A Nigerian man has set a new Guinness World Record.

Owoyemi Qudus Adebayo, from Lagos State, shaved four minutes off the world record for the fastest time to complete five skin fade haircuts, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The 26-year-old achieved a time of 14 minutes 56 seconds, smashing the previous record of 18 minutes 57 seconds set by South Africa’s Enrico Springfield in 2022.

The rules of the contest

The GWR said Mr Adebayo followed the rules set for the contest to achieve the feat.

“To achieve this record, each finished hairstyle must be cut to the skin (i.e. grade 0) at the neck and back of the head, and tapered at least three grades towards the top of the head.

“A minimum of three different clipper guards must be used to achieve the fade; it is not permitted to use a clipper with a lever that adjusts the trim length,” the global body stated on its website.

“Furthermore, all five participants having haircuts must begin with a full head of hair, measuring a minimum of 1 cm (0.39 in) all around.”

An official adjudicator, Sofia Greenacre, said one of the keys to successfully achieving this record is to not accidentally take too much hair off the top.

“Enough must be left to create the required fade,” Ms Greenacre, who oversaw the previous record holder’s attempt, stated.

Where the record was set

The GWR said Mr Adebayo’s record attempt took place at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), where he is currently studying for his undergraduate degree in statistics.

The body said the Nigerian completed each skin fade in an average of three minutes, ensuring each one adhered to the guidelines.

Why I broke the record – Adebayo

Mr Adebayo has given reason for seeking to break the record.

“I decided to break this record because I sincerely want global recognition for my hard work and labour over the years,” he told the GWR.

Adebayo’s university reacts

The management of UNILORIN has expressed joy over the undergraduate’s achievement.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole, lauded Mr Adebayo for attaining the feat.

Mr Egbewole, a professor, noted that the record had “reinforced the university’s ethos of excellence and creativity”.

Hilda Baci effect

Since June 2023, when Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen achieved a new GWR for the longest cook-a-thon, many Nigerians have been attempting to set or break world records in different spheres of life.

Guinness World Records, at some point, said they had received some 1,500 applications from Nigerians in just two months.

Before Ms Baci, there was 15-year-old Vincent Okezie, a secondary school student, who set four Guinness World Records in 2022.

The teenager told PREMIUM TIMES that he felt rejected because Nigerians did not celebrate his achievements the way they did when Ms Baci set her world record.

“I feel like my country has rejected me. Also, I feel not recognised. I asked myself if it were only women that are usually recognised in Nigeria because even though other boys won Guinness World Records in my academy, nobody celebrated them or recognised them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Adebayo was not the only Nigerian to break a hair-related record this year.

In May, 31-year-old wigmaker, Helen Williams from Lagos State, claimed her third Guinness World Records title by making the world’s widest wig.

It measured 3.65 m (11 ft 11 in), making it slightly wider than the length of a Mini Cooper car.

