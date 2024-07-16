President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the National Assembly and the Kaduna State Government over the passing of Ekene Abubakar Adams, a lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives.

This was contained in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

The president also extended his condolences to the family and friends of the late lawmaker, urging them to find solace in the Almighty and in the legacy of the deceased.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker and strength to his family.

Mr Adams, a member of the Labour Party (LP) died on Tuesday.

He was also the chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

Mr Adams is the second member of the House to die in the last one week.

Olaide Akinremi passed away last Wednesday after a brief illness.

Two other members Abdulkadir Danbuga and Isa DogonYaro died earlier.

