The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has banned the procession of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria to commemorate the 2024 Islamic calendar day of Ashura in Abuja.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The police said intelligence had it that members of the proscribed organisation, also known as Shi’ite were planning a procession to mark the 2024 Islamic calendar day of Ashura.
According to the police, antecedents have shown that such activities, carried out by members of IMN often result in significant disturbances, leading to anarchy and chaos within the territory.
|
The police spokesperson therefore, warned any individual or member of the proscribed organisation to refrain from or shun any intended form of protest or procession in the FCT.
She said the command would not hesitate to use every legal means necessary to halt or incapacitate anyone that dares violate the ban by the police.
Ms Adeh said the command was committed to maintaining law and order and would take all necessary measures to prevent any activities that threaten the safety and well-being of the populace.
(NAN)
