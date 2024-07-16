The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has commenced the investigation of a group of companies in Nigeria for alleged fraud and violation of the CBN Act.

The Force spokesperson, Oluwamuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the FCID (NPF-NCCC is investigating Blord Group, Blord Real Estate Ltd, Blord Jetpaye Limited, and Billpoint Technology on allegations bordering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

He gave the name of the Chief Executive Officer of the companies as Linus Williams.

Although, the police spokesperson did not give detailed background of the companies, research by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Blord Group deals in cryptocurrency trading, and comprises other investments like the Blord Luxury Store, Blord Autos, and a property company.

Read the full statement below

ALLEGED FRAUD, VIOLATION OF CBN ACT, POLICE INTERROGATES CEO BLORD GROUP OF COMPANIES, LINUS WILLIAMS

We will do due diligence in our investigations. Our cyberspace in Nigeria must be safe and secure by all means. We are committed to achieving that.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

16th July, 2024.

