The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said the House has concluded plans to amend its Standing Orders to accommodate the electronic submission of petitions.

Mr Tajudeen disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of the newly digitalised hearing room of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the unveiling of PAC News.

Under the current system, public petitions are presented manually through any member of the House,

The speaker says the House will amend its rule to accommodate e-petition.

The PAC is a committee created by the 1999 Constitution. It is empowered to examine federal government (FGN) accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted to meet public expenditure and the Auditor General’s report.

Speaking on the digitalisation of the room, Mr Tajudeen said the initiative will enable more efficient, transparent, and accessible petition procedures, allowing citizens to engage with the legislative process more effectively.

“By investing in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and continuously updating our technological capabilities, we aim to set a benchmark in legislative excellence and responsiveness to the needs of the Nigerian people.

“The digitalised hearing room is now equipped with advanced technologies and resources, including comprehensive legal references such as the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (1960-2024), Financial Regulations (2009), and the Procurement Act, among other relevant laws,” he said.

Some of the features of the room include a large smart screen, multimedia capabilities, laptop computers, and other gadgets.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, expressed commitment to the use of technology to improve the work of the committee.

He noted that the committee will continue to leverage technology in the discharge of its responsibilities.

