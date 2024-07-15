Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa swore in 21 newly elected council chairpersons on Monday in Yola, charging them with transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won all the seats in the state in the election conducted on Saturday.

Also, the PDP won 255 out of the 256 councilorship seats in Adamawa while NNPP won one in Demsa Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Mr Fintiri congratulated the elected council chairpersons, describing their victories as well deserved.

“To whom much is given much is expected. Therefore, work for the people and be open to them as the era of absenteeism is gone. Always endeavour to be there for your people.

“This is not a part-time job. As the leader of a tier of government close to the people, they must have access to you as much as possible at all times,’’ he said.

According to him, people will ask questions and demand answers, expect performance and insist every fund given for development is effectively utilised.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Fintiri also warned them against corruption and impunity, saying anyone found wanting would face the law.

In his remarks, Tahir Shehu, the state PDP chairman, congratulated the chairpersons and thanked the electorates for the confidence they have in the party.

He also thanked security agencies and the media for making it possible for a hitch-free election.

The Speaker of the Adamawa Assembly called on the chairpersons and their councillors to work with the governor to further develop the state.

According to him, their victories have paved the way for more development at the grassroots.

The Chairman of Toungo Local Government Area, Suleiman Gankuba, who spoke on behalf of other chairpersons, thanked and appreciated the electorates for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the people of the state that they would work hard for more dividends of democracy for their people.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

