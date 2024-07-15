The Jigawa State government, in partnership with the Malaria Consortium, had provided 6.8 million doses of malaria prevention drugs for children in the state aged three to 59 months.

The development was communicated to reporters by the Malaria Consortium Campaign Director, Lurwanu Muhammad, during a media roundtable in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, on Monday.

Mr Muhammad said the distribution of the free drugs would commence from 9 to 13 August.

The official said about 3.2 million Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets (ITN) would also be distributed to households in the state.

“As part of efforts to eliminate malaria, the Jigawa State Government in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria Project, have commenced the process of the 2024 integrated Insecticide Treated Net and Social Behavioural Change campaign in the state.

“The distribution of ITN will be a double phase approach (Mobilisation in the household then onward distribution at designated distribution points) while the SPAQ administration will be a house door-to-door approach”, the official said at the event.

Mr Muhammad said pregnant women would also receive free insecticide-treated nets during their first antenatal care visit and a child that is fully immunised at the nearest government health facility.

The official advised residents to throw away unused tyres, close all open water containers and water collecting areas around the house, and keep the environment clean.

