Reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Rangers International F.C., have continued their spending spree in the transfer window with the announcement of their 10th signing on Monday.
A press statement signed by the club’s Media Director Nobert Okolie, confirmed the Flying Antelopes have completed the signing of former Niger Tornadoes winger Clinton Jephter.
“Rangers International F.C., have succeeded in beating other suitors to secure the services of former Niger Tornadoes winger, Clinton Jephter Degol, who penned a year deal to defend the badge of the ‘Flying Antelopes’” the statement read in part.
Jephter, who was amongst the top performers for the Ikon Allah Boys in the concluded season put pen to paper for the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side on Monday at the club’s corporate office in Enugu.
|
A highly elated Jephter said after signing the documents, “Firstly, I want to thank God for making it possible for me to be here. Secondly, I feel so happy and good to join a great side like Rangers International, the reigning league champions. I feel proud to be part of this club. I know the signing is coming late but I am grateful it happened due to pressures from a couple of clubs for my services. It was a hard decision for me but I believe Rangers is the right choice for me and I feel happy and good to be here.”
READ ALSO: CAF Champions League: Ilechukwu reacts as Rangers get first opponent
Rangers are fortifying their team for a successful NPFL title defense and fruitful continental challenge which starts in the middle of August 2024 with a preliminary round fixture against Comoros Islands side, U.S. Zilimadjou.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999