The Nigerian Army has arrested two suspected terrorists in Rafin Kada, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The spokesperson of the army’s 6 Brigade and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Oni Olubodunde, disclosed this in a statement issued in Jalingo, the state capital, on Sunday night.

Mr Olubodunde, a lieutenant, said the two suspects were arrested on 11 July, and two motorcycles they used for their operations were recovered from them.

“The operation, conducted by the troops deployed in Akate in Donga Local Government Area, occurred following intelligence reports that revealed an attack in Geshi village by armed terrorists.

“Acting on this information, troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the armed men in a fierce exchange of gun battle, ultimately overpowering the terrorists with superior firepower and subduing them, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Troop continued to explore the success by pursuing the miscreants and arrested two notorious terrorists with their motorcycles. The captured terrorists are currently under custody for interrogation.”

The Brigade Commander, Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their bravery, swift response, and dedication to duty.

“This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our troops to ensure the state is free of kidnapping, banditry, and other criminality in our society,” he said.

Mr Uwa said the brigade would intensify efforts to rid Taraba State of criminal elements.

Mr Olubodunde, a lieutenant, also disclosed that the troops found a missing nine-year-old girl while on routine patrol in the Jalingo metropolis.

He said the girl was found wandering around in her school uniform at Gongomaliki in Yorro LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigation to determine the name of her school and the location of her parents or guardians proved abortive. Consequently, she was moved immediately to the Brigade headquarters for custody to ensure her parents were located.

“Eventually, she was later discovered to be a pupil of Glory Children Academy. Troops proceeded to the school location and met the headteacher, who informed troops that they had been searching for about 24 hours and had reported the case to the Jalingo Police Division. The pupil was later reunited with her parents,” Mr Olubodunde said.

