The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has sympathised with the families of the victims of the collapsed building of Saints Academy, Jos, Plateau State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tragic incident occurred on Friday during school hours and resulted in multiple deaths and many surviving victims.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Folashade Boriowo, the minister described the incident as devastating and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang, the bereaved families, the families of all the injured victims, and the entire people of the state.

“The entire Federal Ministry of Education feels a sense of collective loss and sorrow over the death of these young ones, especially occurring when they were writing exams meant to advance their level of education,” the statement reads.

He praised the prompt response of the search and rescue team and members of the public who assisted in evacuating surviving students and staff members.

Seeks support

“We urge the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to the survivors. The collaboration of these agencies is crucial in ensuring that survivors receive the necessary care and assistance during this challenging period,” the statement added.

The minister called on contractors and all agencies responsible for building construction in Nigeria to ensure structures are solid and safe.

“Ensuring structural integrity is paramount to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. We mourn along with the entire Nation, this tragic loss and pledge to continue to support the families and community affected by this calamity,” he said.

