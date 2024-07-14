The All-Rights Foundation (TAF) Africa said distant polling units, among other factors, impeded the full participation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Saturday’s local election in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

TAF Africa Programme Manager Adeolu Kilanko disclosed this following the observed participation level of PWDs in the election.

He noted that the organisation observed the election because it was committed to promoting the inclusion of PWDs in electoral processes.

According to him, TAF Africa focuses on evaluating the compliance of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) with provisions to assist voting and the overall experience of PWDs during elections.

“Our observations revealed that several issues, including distant polling units, impeded the full participation of PWDs in the Saturday Local Government election in Delta.

“Many newly created polling units were located far from voters’ residences.

“Given the restriction of movement policy on election days, voters were unable to reach the distant polling units, thereby contributing to low turnout of voters,” he said.

He noted the delayed commencement of voting in some polling units in Asaba, which election officials attributed to poor logistics and early-hour rainfall.

According to him, there is a decline in voter turnout, largely blamed on diminishing confidence in the electoral process following events of previous elections.

He said that low participation could undermine the political process, adding that inadequate communication of the newly created polling units was largely responsible for the disenfranchisement.

Meanwhile, TAF Africa Senior Communication Manager Lynn Agwuncha said DSIEC should review and update its guidelines to be more inclusive of PWDs.

“To prevent delays, the commission must improve its logistics arrangements to ensure materials and officials arrive in record time.

“Borrowing from the Provisions for PWDs in the 2022 Electoral Act, DSIEC should incorporate best practices to facilitate assisted voting and ensure polling units are accessible.

“This includes the provision of ramps, braille materials and trained personnel to assist voters with disabilities,” she said.

Ms Agwuncha, however, lauded DSIEC for taking prompt action in creating a window for the inclusion of PWDs in its electoral process.

(NAN)

