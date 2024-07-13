The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed its sorrow over the tragic collapse of a school building in which 22 students died and many others were injured in Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Friday in Jos, the capital of the state, while the students were writing their third-term examinations.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, the chairperson of the NGF and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, sent the condolences of the governors to the families affected by the tragedy.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in solidarity with the people of Plateau and the affected families during this difficult time.

“We commend the swift response of the rescue teams and the efforts of the state government in managing this crisis.

ALSO READ: Tinubu sympathises with victims of building collapse in Plateau

“As the State Government continues to provide support and comfort to the affected families, the NGF is ready to support efforts to help mitigate the impact of this tragedy and prevent future occurrences.

“Safety in our schools is paramount, and we must take immediate steps to address any lapses. We are committed to supporting Plateau State in providing necessary assistance to the affected families.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“May the Almighty grant the families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with Governor Mutfwang, the Busa Buji community, and the entire Plateau State during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

