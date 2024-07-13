A fire has gutted the outer court of the Kofar Kudu Palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

A statement by Munir Bayero (Danburam Kano), the chief of staff to the emir, said the incident occured Saturday morning.

Mr Bayero, however, said there was no casualty.

“It is hereby notified that on Saturday July 13, 2024, in the morning, a fire incident occured at the Outer Court of His Royal Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the palace and its occupants.

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Mr Bayero said.

(NAN)

