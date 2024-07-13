President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ajibola Ogunshola, a former chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, on his 80th birthday on 14 July.
Mr Ogunshola, a distinguished Nigerian, was, at various times, managing director of Niger Insurance Plc; chairman of the Committee of Actuaries advising the United Nations Pension Fund, and chairman of Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries.
He was also president of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).
He is a fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society and past fellow of the Royal Statistical Society of England.
President Tinubu celebrated the Baaroyin of Ibadanland on reaching the venerable age of 80 and commended him for his many accomplishments and contributions to the nation across sectors.
The president prayed for the continued well-being of Mr Ogunshola and his family.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
July 13, 2024
