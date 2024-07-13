President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ajibola Ogunshola, a former chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, on his 80th birthday on 14 July.

Mr Ogunshola, a distinguished Nigerian, was, at various times, managing director of Niger Insurance Plc; chairman of the Committee of Actuaries advising the United Nations Pension Fund, and chairman of Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries.

He was also president of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

He is a fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society and past fellow of the Royal Statistical Society of England.

READ ALSO: PUNCH Newspapers to celebrate 50th anniversary

President Tinubu celebrated the Baaroyin of Ibadanland on reaching the venerable age of 80 and commended him for his many accomplishments and contributions to the nation across sectors.

The president prayed for the continued well-being of Mr Ogunshola and his family.

Ajuri Ngelale

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 13, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

