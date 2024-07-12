President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Owolabi Olakulehin on his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

Mr Olakulehin was coronated on Friday.

President Tinubu joined the family of the new Olubadan, Ibadan citizens, the Oyo State Council of Obas, and the Oyo State Government to celebrate Mr Olakulehin on his ascension to the revered throne of his forebears.

The president affirmed that Mr Olakulehin brings to the throne immense wisdom, experience, character, and strength, and urged the monarch to use the highly esteemed stool of Ibadan to advance the peace, security, and development of the area.

President Tinubu assured the new Olubadan of his support and wished him success as he works to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the ancient city.

The president also congratulated Ibadan indigenes on the peaceful succession process and prayed that the peace, beauty, and renown of Ibadan will abide always.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 12, 2024

