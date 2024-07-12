The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has reiterated the importance of a free media in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

Mr Tajudeen stated this on Thursday during the commissioning of the renovated House of Representatives Press Centre at the National Assembly complex.

“The role of the media within a democracy cannot be overstated,” the speaker said.

He stated that the House and journalists must collaborate to sustain democracy, adding that such collaboration is consistent with the legislative agenda of the 10th House.

“The cooperation and collaboration between the media and the legislature, as outlined in our House Legislative Agenda, are essential for promoting transparency, accountability, and effective governance.

“By working together, we can ensure that the public remains well-informed and actively engaged in the democratic process,” he said.

While commending the House Press Corps for their coverage of the legislature, Mr Tajudeen stressed the need for accurate reporting and the enlightenment of the people.

“I commend the Press Corps for your dedicated reporting on the activities of parliament. Your efforts to keep the public informed about our work are invaluable. It is essential that your reportage remains well-researched and balanced, providing accurate and fair coverage of our proceedings.

“This commitment to journalistic integrity helps to maintain public trust and ensures that citizens receive reliable information,” Mr Tajudeen said.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Corps, Grace Ike, urged the House to equip the centre with digital gadgets that will aid the work of the journalists using it.

“We are deeply grateful for your generosity and vision. This modernised facility is a beacon of hope for our profession, enabling us to discharge our duties more effectively. Your support is a reminder that a free press and a functioning democracy go hand-in-hand.

“However, additional working materials such as laptops will go a long way to help us improve our skills and report effectively,” she said.

Attacks on press freedom

Mr Tajudeen’s call is coming amid renewed attacks on journalists in Nigeria.

In the past couple of years, press freedom has been on the decline in Nigeria. Experts believe that there is a shrinking of the civic space under President Bola Tinubu.

In the last one year, security agencies have used the infamous Cybercrime Act 2015 to hound journalists. This is despite the amendment of the law.

In 2024 alone, the CJID’s Press Attack Tracker has so far tracked, verified, and documented 23 cases of press freedom violations against journalists in Nigeria, a development that shows the country still has a long way to go in tolerating dissenting views.

In 2023, a total of 108 cases of press attacks were documented by the Press Attack Tracker; 23 of the cases were documented between 29 May and December 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, the House also debated a motion on press freedom and the incessant attacks on journalists.

