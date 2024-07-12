Publishing firm, Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable, has released a book spotlighting successful female entrepreneurs in Africa.
Sunday Oyinloye, the publisher of Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable and author of the book, announced this on Friday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.
Titled ‘50 Successful African Female Entrepreneurs: Their Stories’, the book is a 286-page volume that captures the real-life experiences of some African female entrepreneurs.
Mr Oyinloye described the book as a “celebration of the remarkable achievements of African women entrepreneurs who have defied odds and made significant contributions to the continent’s economic development.”
“It is also a platform that amplifies the voices of African women who have transformed challenges into opportunities.”
He noted that the book “provides in-depth narratives of 50 inspiring women, highlighting their journeys, challenges, and triumphs. It aims to inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs and foster a supportive ecosystem for women in business.
“Entrepreneurs in the book are from different fields, including manufacturing, ICT, media, agriculture, commerce, entertainment, and services, amongst others.”
Mr Oyinloye said the book is currently available on amazon.
Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable is an international online magazine dedicated to promoting impactful stories and voices across Africa. The author has written numerous success stories that reflect the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of African women.
