The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yushau Ahmed, has expressed shock over the collapse of the female hostel bathroom wall at the NYSC orientation camp in Ise-Emure, Ekiti State on Friday morning.

Mr Ahmed said that it was the primary function of various state governments to build and maintain facilities in the orientation camp as contained in the NYSC Act.

He called on the Ekiti State Government to urgently equip the camp with sustainable facilities that will not endanger the lives of the camp community.

Two corps members sustained varying degrees of injuries following the collapse of the bathroom wall.

A corps member at the camp, Kemi Adebayo, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the bathroom wall caved when they were preparing to take their bath.

“But thank God, people rushed down there to retrieve them from the rubbles. They have been stabilised at a tertiary health facility.”

Corps members are currently in the camp for the three-week compulsory orientation camp for those posted to the state.

In a statement by NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, he also confirmed that the injured corps members were stable and were receiving medical treatment at a tertiary health facility in the state.

“The strong collaboration of the entire camp officials that served as first responders to the two injured Corps members from the incident were effectively coordinated by the State Coordinator,” he said.

He called on parents, guardians and concerned parties not to panic over the incident, adding that it had no serious negative impact on the corps members.

There have been complaints over the years over the poor condition of structures in the NYSC camp in Ekiti State. But no adequate renovation has taken place.

