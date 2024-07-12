A popular filling station, Mainland Oil and Gas, located in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this on Thursday night.

She said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Preliminary findings revealed that it occurred when a tanker was discharging fuel at the station, she added.

Ms Adeh said the operatives of Kubwa Police Division mobilised by the FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh, and those of the Federal Fire Service went to the scene to possibly rescue victims, extinguish the fire, and protect other assets of the station

“In response to the fire outbreak at Mainland Oil and Gas filling station in Kubwa, Abuja, earlier today, July 11, 2024, at about 05:30 p.m., the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, swiftly mobilised police patrol teams from Kubwa division and personnel of PMF 50 alongside operatives of the Federal Fire Service to the scene to possibly rescue victims, extinguish the fire, and protect other assets of the filling station from being engulfed,” she said.

Mrs Adeh said the fire was later put out, though no fatalities were recorded.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“While no fatalities were recorded, preliminary investigation revealed that a tanker discharging fuel actually caught fire, but with the combined effort of the police operatives, fire service personnel, and members of the public, the fire was extinguished even though the tanker got burned completely.”

Read full statement below

KUBWA FILLING STATION FIRE INCIDENT: SITUATION UNDER CONTROL.

..as police, fire service manages situation.

In response to the fire outbreak at Mainland oil and gas filling station in Kubwa, Abuja, earlier today, July 11, 2024, at about 05:30 p.m., the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, swiftly mobilised police patrol teams from Kubwa division and personnel of PMF 50 alongside operatives of the Federal Fire Service to the scene to possibly rescue victims, extinguish the fire, and protect other assets of the filling station from being engulfed.

While no fatalities were recorded, preliminary investigation revealed that a tanker discharging fuel actually caught fire, but with the combined effort of the police operatives, fire service personnel, and members of the public, the fire was extinguished even though the tanker got burned completely.

While the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, the situation is now very much under control, as the fire has been extinguished.

Further development will be communicated in due course.

SP Josephine Adeh Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer

For: the commissioner of police, FCT, Abuja.

July 11,2024.

8:45 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

