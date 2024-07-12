The Nigerian government’s efforts to combat illegal mining received a significant boost on Thursday with the arraignment of some Chinese nationals for illegal mining activities in Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, within Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The suspects, including eight (8) Chinese nationals and one Nigerian recently apprehended by the Mining Marshals, an elite security outfit crafted from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were arraigned before Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The prosecution filed a three-count, which are mining without lawful authority and obstruction of lawful mining operations, among others.

The defendants are SHEN YONGCHAN, MO BAIXIAN, XIAO BIN, HUANG XU FA, MA BINGLI, YANG JIAN, LI PEIYIN, QUE WENYONG, HIYK EDWARD DESMOND, and WANDA COMPANY LIMITED.

Upon hearing the pleas and arguments from both sides, the defendants were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until the adjourned date for the continuation of the trial.

About the mining marshals

The Mining Marshals, codenamed “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” is the brainchild of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

The initiative is a pivotal component of the minister’s seven-point agenda to sanitise the mining environment.

The marshals are tasked with ridding the mining sector of illegal operators.

The Mining Marshals, led by ACC John Onoja, comprise a 2,570-strong force dedicated to eliminating the nefarious activities of criminal syndicates in mining areas across the country.

The minister is committed to strengthening the operations of the Mining Marshals through the infusion of technology and more equipment to ultimately ensure that the nation reaps maximum benefits from its God-given mineral resources.

*Segun Tomori*

Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development

12th July, 2024

