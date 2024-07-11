The Nigeria Police have dismissed Buba Adamu, a corporal, who refused to report at his new station in Kaduna State, where he was transferred from Cross River State for nine years.

The corporal was said to have promoted himself to the rank of superintendent and operated illegally in Cross River.

The police spokesperson in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday.

She said that Mr Adamu had operated as a “mobile police officer” without any supervision or reporting to a specific police command since 2015 when the transfer was made.

The dismissed corporal was alleged to have been receiving his salary despite not reporting at his new station.

Some concerned members of the Nasarawa community, a Hausa/Fulani settlement in Calabar municipality that had reportedly suffered from his illegal activities, blew open Mr Adamu’s lid.

The community raised the alarm when they learnt that the police in Cross River were under pressure to release Mr Adamu, following his arrest.

Mrs Ugbo, a police superintendent, said, “As of today, Corporal Adamu is no longer a policeman because he has been relieved of his duties.

“Every item, property belonging to the Nigeria Police in his possession, including uniforms, identification card and others have been retrieved.

“The matter has now been charged to court. It is left to the judiciary. The court will take it up from where we stopped, as we have done the needful.”

(NAN)

