Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State is in the Netherlands to inspect a new Airbus A220-300 series aircraft acquired by Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Mr Eno inspected the aircraft on Wednesday at the Samco Aviation Maintenance Facility in Maastricht, according to a statement issued Wednesday night by the Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Ini Ememobong.

“This new acquisition from Carlyle Aviation aims to enhance Ibom Air’s operations as they await the delivery of planes previously ordered from Airbus,” Mr Ememobong said in the statement.

He quoted the CEO of Ibom Air, Mfon Udom, as saying that the latest acquisition “is crucial to meet the growing demand from passengers who have made Ibom Air their airline of choice.”

Mr Ememobong said Governor Eno met with top executives of Airbus, including its Vice President, Marketing-Africa and Middle East, Grainne van den Berg, and Vice President Sales-Africa, Hadi Akoum, where they discussed the delivery timelines for the remaining aircraft ordered by Ibom Air during the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

Airbus commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for the investment in aviation, especially the construction of the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility, which they promised to pay an assessment visit for a possible partnership, Mr Ememobong said.

Visit to Nigerian cadets at Airbus

“In addition, the Governor made a surprise visit to 15 cadets from Akwa Ibom State at the Airbus Flight Academy in Angouleme.

“The cadets expressed their gratitude for the state’s investment in their future and assured the Governor of their commitment to returning to work for Ibom Air after their training.

“Governor Eno encouraged them to remain diligent, stating, ‘I’m glad to see your dedication. Life is an endurance trek that you must face head-on. We are committed to ensuring you achieve the best and look forward to celebrating your success.’

“Captain Udom appreciated the Governor’s commitment to the cadets’ training and the consistent support for their upkeep, highlighting the positive impact this will have on the aviation industry and the state,” the statement read in parts.

The commissioner said Mr Eno commended Ibom Air’s growth and adherence to their business plan and expressed satisfaction with the new aircraft acquisition.

“This addition will further strengthen our airline, which is already performing well. Our administration will continue to support Ibom Air,” the governor said.

The statement quoted Ibom Air’s Chief Operating Officer, George Uriese, saying that the new aircraft will arrive in Nigeria soon after the necessary paperwork is completed.

Governor Eno was accompanied by top officials of the Akwa Ibom State Government, including the Chief Whip of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Effiong Johnson; Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom SAN; members of the State Executive Council; and representatives from Ibom Air and the Akwa Ibom Business Forum.

