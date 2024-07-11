Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said the collaboration between the federal government of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) will help enhance the country’s research in technology innovation.

The minister, who disclosed this in the just concluded Nigeria-EU innovation days, held in Lagos, said this will also advance technology development and unlock Nigeria’s potential to explore the world of technology.

Mr Nnaji, represented by the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Matthew Adepoju, said technology innovation remained the engine of economic growth of any nation.

“The collaboration will enhance capacity building, and the government is committed to ensuring a good support system from all stakeholders in the private sector and academia that will drive collaboration and innovation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, said Nigeria had been on the cusp of a technological revolution, with a vision to harness the power of science, innovation, and technology to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“Our science, innovation, and technology roadmap encapsulate this vision, which lays out a comprehensive plan for achieving these goals. At the Ministry of Youth Development, we are guided by three fundamental pillars: promoting stem education, encouraging entrepreneurship and startups, and fostering international collaborations,” she said.

She noted that the Nigeria of tomorrow will be a nation that consumes technology and creates it.

“It will be a nation that does not just export resources but ideas. It will be a nation where every child, regardless of background, can become a scientific pioneer. This is the Nigeria we will build together. The time for action is now. Let the Nigeria-EU innovation days be the spark that ignites a scientific revolution on African soil,” she said.

In her remarks, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, explained that the Nigeria-EU innovation, which was organised in Nigeria for the first time, celebrated the remarkable synergy between Nigerian and European research institutions, universities and innovators.

“This platform is where ideas meet action, showcasing the best of our collaborative efforts in healthcare, agriculture, industry, and the creative sectors,” she said.

She described innovation as the cornerstone of progress while noting that the Nigeria-EU innovation days provided an unparalleled opportunity for researchers and innovators to showcase their work, network with potential partners, and explore new avenues for collaboration.

“We believe that by supporting these efforts, we can unlock solutions to some of our most pressing challenges,” she added.

