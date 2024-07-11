The Enugu State Government has commenced the construction of eight science, technical, and vocational schools in the state, starting with the Government Technical College, Enugu. The Commissioner for Education in Enugu, Ndubueze Mbah, said this during Wednesday’s inspection of work at the Government Technical College, Enugu.

He revealed that there would be three models of the science, technical, and vocational schools focusing on science and technology, building and architecture, and industrial agriculture.

The commissioner regretted that the technical college in Enugu had lost its glory, reiterating the determination of Mr Mbah’s administration to refocus the young ones in the state on science, technical, and vocational education.

He said the government will emphasise practical learning to help the students fit into the 21st-century industry.

“As you can see, this historic institution established in 1948 has lost its glory.

The buildings all around us are in different stages of dilapidation. “But we are happy to share with Enugu people the good news that the Enugu State Government has already embarked on a very audacious education reform project. “This is by establishing eight brand new science, technical, and vocational schools.

“It will serve SS1 to SS3 in the science, technical, and vocational category of schools, starting with Government Technical College, Enugu,” he said.

He said the governor believes that “we are now in a new age of industry and technology, and we want to bring back the lost glory of Government Technical College but making sure that it reflects the new opportunities and realities of industrialisation, economic development, and youth empowerment.

“We will establish one new science, technical, and vocational school in each of the eight federal constituencies in Enugu State over the next two years. “There will be three models of the science, technical and vocational schools. The first model will focus on science and technology to train young people with no job,” he added.

Mr Mbah said that they would train them in the areas of emerging technology, preparing them to be ready for industrialisation. “The focus areas are robotics, mechatronics, coding, programming, ICT, and others, with the objective of getting these young people ready.

According to him, the other model is the school of building and architecture, in which he said students will learn all building components, from bricklaying to electrical, plumbing, and roofing, among others.

“The third model is the industrial agriculture,” he said.

Mr Mbah said the government plans to build a smart green school on the Government Technical College, Enugu, premises to ensure an easy pathway to science, technical, and vocational education in the same environment for the students. The initiative, he said, reflected the administration’s 33 per cent allocation to the education sector in the Enugu State 2024 budget.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Government Technical College, Enugu, Christopher Isife, described the college’s science, technical, and vocational school project as a “game changer” for the long-forgotten and dilapidated institution. “It has never been better in the past years of our existence as a college, but today, the governor has come to wipe away our tears,” he said.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

