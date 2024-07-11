The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has arrested a woman, Precious Yusuf, while trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, Adamu Duza, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the woman disguised herself like a visitor to perpetrate the act and concealed the drugs in food packs.

He said she was arrested during a search by the correctional service officials.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command has apprehended a lady called Precious Yusuf trying to push in drugs to an inmate of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, Abuja.

“This occurred on Tuesday when the lady mentioned earlier came in the guise of a visitor to an inmate. During the usual routine search by officers of the Kuje Custodial Centre, items suspected to be Indian hemp and other dangerous drugs were concealed in food packs in a carton. The culprit confessed to having been sent to bring this to an inmate of the custodial centre,” Mr Duza said.

Ms Yusuf, according to the statement, confessed that she was sent to deliver the drugs to an inmate in the facility.

The spokesperson further said that the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ibrahim Usman, has directed that the woman be handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency for investigation and prosecution.

“The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ibrahim Usman, has since ordered that the suspect be handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Agency for further investigation and prosecution.

“Usman cautioned and warned drug peddlers to desist from trying to smuggle in illicit substances into the custodial centres in the guise of visits as his officers and men are on alert to deflate such a plot,” Mr Duza said.

