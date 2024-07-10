President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Olaide Akinremi, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who died on Wednesday.
The late Mr Akinremi was a two-term lawmaker and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
President Tinubu also commiserate with members of the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the deceased over this profound loss.
The president prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
July 10, 2024
