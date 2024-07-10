Two wanted men have been found dead after a fight on Sunday between rival criminal gangs of suspected criminals in Taraba State, the Nigerian Army has said.

Alhaji Gana and his younger brother were believed killed during a shootout between the gangs in Chinkai, Wukari Local Government Area.

The Nigeria Army 6 Brigade revealed this in a press statement issued in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital, on Wednesday.

It said soldiers, alerted by the sound of sporadic shooting to Chinkai, discovered the lifeless body of “one of the most wanted notorious terrorists that operate in southern Taraba State and Awe LGA in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Gana, suspected to have been killed during a fight by a rival terrorist group.

“Gana’s brother, who engaged in the same acts of terrorism (kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running, etc) with him, was also killed during the shootout,” the statement said.

The army said its troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, also raided suspected kidnappers‘ hideouts at Adamu Katibu Mountain in Lau LGA of Taraba State, arrested three suspects and rescued two victims.

“The operation was based on thorough intelligence gathering and surveillance. The kidnappers, members of a notorious gang in the region, were captured after a gunfight that forced the gang to flee, abandoning their hostages.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The suspects, Haruna Buba (20), Hassan Kakale and Hussaini Kakale (both 28), were apprehended on the spot.

“The rescued victims, Hauwa’u Umaru and Asma’u Umaru, who were abducted on 7 July 2024, were immediately taken to Headquarters 6 Brigade for psychological and medical support and, thereafter, handed over to their families.

“Handing over the victims to their families, Kingsley Uwa, Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, commended the troops for their bravery and precision.

“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to the safety and security of Taraba State residents.

“The suspects are currently being interrogated and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution while the troops continue to trail all terrorist groups.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

