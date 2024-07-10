The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one Nuhu Ezra, found with a human skull and bones in Abuja.
The FCT spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a post on X, on Wednesday.
She said the suspect confessed to having picked the skull and bones in a bush to sell them for N600,000.
“FCT police arrest one Nuhu Ezra ‘m’ of Gosa, Lugbe, Abuja, with a human skull and bones. Upon interrogation, the suspect stated that he picked them up from the bush while hunting and intended to sell them for six hundred thousand naira (N600,000),” she wrote.
|
“CP FCT orders thorough investigation to ascertain the bearer of the body parts, the intended buyer, if the suspect killed anyone to be in possession of the body parts, and how long the suspect has been in the alleged business,” she said.
