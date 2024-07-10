The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) commends the recent judgement of a Federal high court sitting in Abuja which discharged and acquitted the publisher of Cross River Watch newspaper, Agba Jalingo, in a defamatory suit brought against him by the wife of the younger brother of the former governor of the state, Elizabeth Ayade.

Mrs Ayade had approached the court with a civil defamation lawsuit in September 2023, over a Facebook post made by Mr Jalingo bothering on allegations of malpractice in the Nigerian Law school, Abuja, leading to the arrest and subsequent arraignment of the journalist under the Cybercrimes Act.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, however, ruled in favour of Agba Jalingo, dismissing the charges brought against him by Mrs Ayade.

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) commends the court for standing on the side of justice and the rule of law. The court’s decision to discharge and acquit the journalist further reiterates the coalition’s position that journalists, when they report responsibly, should be able to do so without fear of legal repercussions.

The court’s ruling is a victory for press freedom and the right to freedom of expression as it highlights the importance of a free press in informing the public and holding powerful interests to account. This, from all indications ensures transparency and accountability in governance.

CWPPF equally commends the governance for demonstration of courage and dedication to his profession even in the face of the legal impediments. His vindication by the court is a testament to his commitment to journalistic ethics and standards.

As a coalition, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and free environment for journalists to perform their duties without fear or prejudice.

CWPPF Members:

Premium Times Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation Daily Trust Newspaper International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Civic Media Lab Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) International Press Centre (IPC) International Press Institute (IPI) Media Rights Agenda (MRA) Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Paradigm Initiative Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) HEDA Resources Centre. WikkiTimes Global Rights Dataphyte Foundation Accountability Lab Nigeria FOLEGAL Women Radio 91.7 FM Inibehe Effiong Chambers BUK TV & RADIO The Jurist Newspaper Limited Freedom Radio, Kano Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice Enough is Enough, Nigeria (EIE)

