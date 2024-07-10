The Senate on Wednesday suspended its plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Olajide Akinremi, who passed away in the early hours of today.

Mr Akinremi, until his death, represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo and passed at the age of 51 after a brief illness.

He also served as the House Committee on Science Research Institutes chairperson.

After adopting the Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, raised a motion to suspend the plenary till Thursday to honour the deceased lawmaker in line with the tradition of the National Assembly.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), seconded the motion.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the motion to the vote, and most lawmakers supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio subsequently directed suspension of the plenary.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He thereafter directed the senators to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased lawmaker.

The late lawmaker was first elected to the House in 2019 and won re-election in 2023.

During the House leadership contest, he indicated an interest in running for the deputy speakership but later withdrew.

Mr Akinremi is the third member of the 10th House to die.

Abdulkadir Danbuga died in October 2023 while Isa DogonYaro died in May 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

