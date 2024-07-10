The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it may press charges against Shuaibu Yushau, who climbed a mast on Monday in an attempt to commit suicide.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said this in a post on X on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police arrested Mr Yushau on Monday after he was rescued from killing himself over the country’s dire economic hardship.

Ms Adeh said Mr Yushau had been transferred to the Social Development Secretariat for a mental check-up and, if found healthy or mentally stable would be charged to court for attempted suicide.

“We have sent Shuaibu Yushau, the man who climbed a broadcast mast yesterday, to the Social Development Secretariat for mental evaluation. If found mentally stable after the test, he will be charged to court for attempted suicide, disturbance of public peace and incitement.

“The offences are contrary to sections 231,111 and 114 of the Penal Code Act.”

