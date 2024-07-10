A 65-year-old cleric, Francis Ogu, was on Wednesday arraigned in the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old domestic worker.
The police charged Mr Ogu, who resides at Umuike village in Awka, with defilement.
The prosecution counsel, Chinyere Okechukwu, a police inspector, told the court that the accused committed the offence on 27 June at his residence.
The police alleged that the accused sexually exploited the minor.
The offence, Ms Okechukwu said, contravened the provisions of Section 35(2) of the Child Rights Laws of Anambra State, 2004.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
Ms Osakwe adjourned the case until 21 August for a hearing.
(NAN)
