A 60-year-old retired teacher, Ike Okoye, was on Wednesday arraigned in the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, for allegedly molesting two boys.

The police charged Okoye, who lives in Okpoko village, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, with molestation and unnatural offence.

A police prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence in 2013 at Isuofia.

The offence, according to Mr Okechukwu, a police inspector, contravenes the provisions of Section 197 of Criminal Code cap 36 Vol ll of the Revised law of Anambra State of Nigeria 1999 as Amended.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until 21 August for hearing.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

