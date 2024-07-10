The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, has inaugurated Daniel Nanlong (APC/Mikang Constituency) as a member of the assembly.

Mr Dewan inaugurated the new member during the assembly plenary on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine out of the 16 members who won their cases at the Appeal Court were also sworn in by Mr Dewan on 5 April.

Mr Nanlong, the majority leader in the 9th Plateau State House Assembly, is among the seven remaining members-elect that were not inaugurated.

The new member, who spoke with journalists after his inauguration, thanked the speaker for the opportunity to represent his people.

He promised to work with his colleagues for the good of the legislative arm.

“I will use my experience for the betterment of the legislative arm.

“I will lend my support to the leadership of the assembly and the executive arm of government.

“I will also use my experience to work in collaboration with the executive arm to attract investors to the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the assembly during the plenary, extended the tenure of the acting Auditor-General of the State, Christy Davou, for another six months.

The speaker said Governor Caleb Mutfwang requested the extension to give time to get a substantive auditor-general.

Also during plenary, a bill for a law to establish the Office of Attorney General of the state passed second reading.

The bill sponsored by Joseph Bukar (APC/Shendam), when passed, would create an organisation to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Justice.

The speaker announced during the plenary that the house had been directed by the National Assembly to create three new standing committees.

“We are to create a Committee on Food Security and Nutrition, a Committee on Traditional Matters, and a Standing Committee on Election Matters.

“The committee on food security and nutrition is with immediate effect, and (we) will inaugurate the committee during the next plenary.

“However, we will take our time to assess and deliberate on the other two committees and see what we can do,” he said (NAN)

