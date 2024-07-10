The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Tuesday, honoured and unveiled the monument of the first female major-general in the Nigerian Army, late Aderonke Kale.

Speaking at the event, the commandant of NDA, John Ochai, said the academy would continue to accord priority to gender equality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a lecture in honour of Mrs Kale was held at the academy’s auditorium in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Mr Ochai, a major-general, said the armed forces of Nigeria have a plethora of set skills that women can equally participate in even in combat operations.

He assured that the NDA would continue to guarantee equality and inclusiveness to all Nigerians, irrespective of gender, race or religion.

Also speaking, Abimbola Amusu, who was the second female major-general in the army, described the late Mrs Kale as a trailblazer.

Mrs Amusu, who was the special guest of honour, advised female cadets and officers to remain committed, resolute and leverage on the available opportunities and training for their career progression.

The high point of the event was a lecture presentation by Feyisara Solebo, a navy captain, on “Impact of Traditional Roles on Women’s Participation in the Armed Forces: Exploring Gender Stereotypes and Cultural Barriers.”

Mrs Kale was also the pioneer female Medical Corps Commander in the Nigerian Army.

