A committee of the House of Representatives investigating the hike in the price of cement has threatened to issue warrants of arrest against the management of Dangote Cement over its refusal to honour the committee’s invitation.

The House Committee on Solid Minerals, chaired by Jonathan Gaza (SDP, Nasarawa), issued the threat on Tuesday during a hearing at the National Assembly Complex after the management of the company failed to show up.

Mr Gaza said the committee would give the management of the company another opportunity to honour its invitation before taking the drastic step.

“On Dangote, my ruling is simple. The laws have given us the necessary powers, but we owe you a duty of care. We are going to give you one more chance. We are going to communicate a date.

“Failure to comply with that date, a subpoena will be issued. A warrant of arrest will be given for you to make an appearance before the National Assembly. No single individual is bigger than the parliament of his country. No single Nigerian is bigger than the National Assembly,” Mr Gaza said.

Power of Warrant of Arrest

Section 89 of the Constitution gives the National Assembly the power to issue a warrant of arrest to compel appearance for the purpose of investigation.

“For the purposes of any investigation under section 88 of this Constitution and subject to the provisions thereof, the Senate or the House of Representatives or a committee appointed in accordance with section 62 of this Constitution shall have power to –

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Issue a warrant to compel the attendance of any person who, after having been summoned to attend, fails, refuses, or neglects to do so and does not excuse such failure, refusal, or neglect to the satisfaction of the House or the committee in question and order him to pay all costs which may have been occasioned in compelling his attendance or by reason of his failure, refusal, or neglect to obey the summons.”

The House and its committees are fond of issuing such threats but never take action.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the House in March resolved to investigate the recent hike in the prices of cement following a motion moved by Mr Gaza.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

