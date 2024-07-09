2024 has already seen its fair share of glamorous announcements of Nigerian celebrity weddings.
The party seems far from over as famous actress Biodun Okeowo, aka Omo Borty, and her US-based fiancé, Adeniyi Olabiyi, have followed suit.
The couple recently captivated their fans by sharing stunning pre-wedding photos.
|
Known for keeping her private life under wraps, she took to Instagram to reveal the joyful news. She described the proposal as surreal and expressed her excitement for the future with the man of her dreams.
The pre-wedding photos, now making rounds on social media, showcase the couple in matching red Yoruba traditional attire, complete with elegant beads.
Biodun”s caption accompanying the photos exuded gratitude and love for her partner.
She wrote, “Embracing our heritage and celebrating love in every thread, our journey together begins with the beauty and elegance of tradition.”
Adding a heartfelt touch to the photo shoot, Biodun’s daughter, Ifeoluwa, was also included in the pictures shared on Instagram.
But that’s not all; in a video post titled ‘Morenife 24’, Biodun can be seen stepping out of a car in her beautiful red Yoruba attire, joyfully dancing to the beat of a talking drum played by Mr Olabiyi, who donned a matching outfit.
As the rhythm filled the air, Ifeoluwa joined her mother in the dance, creating a picturesque family moment.
Biodun, a mother of two, has been open about her journey, clarifying that she has never been married. She has previously shared that she gave birth to her son and daughter out of wedlock.
Rising to fame through her impressive performances in Yoruba films such as “Okanjua” and “Alapo Aje,” Biodun has since established herself as a prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry.
Although the wedding date has not been announced yet, fans have taken to the comments to congratulate the couple.
