The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of a 30-bed hospital for the Nigeria Customs Service with a groundbreaking ceremony held today at the Nigeria Customs Service Command in Bauchi State.

This state-of-the-art medical edifice in Bauchi State is valued at N500 million. The groundbreaking is coming after the presentation of letters of award to Nigeria’s security agencies in December 2022 by the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh.

The Comptroller General (GG) of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of ASR Africa for the grant awarded to the agency.

He said this gesture is worthy of mention as it is the first of such a huge donations to the Nigeria Customs Service from any organisation.

He added that upon assumption of Office as the CG, he deemed it fit to continue the project as the welfare of the agency’s personnel is his utmost priority.

He promised that the Nigeria Customs Service is committed to ensuring adequate deployment of medical personnel for the effective use of the facility when completed.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr Udoh (MD, ASR Africa) reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in fulfilling the pledges made to the security agencies across Nigeria.

He further stated that ASR Africa has engaged with all the beneficiaries of the security grant and is on track to ensure the implementation of all projects selected by the armed forces and security agencies.

He thanked the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service for partnering with ASR Africa on this project.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of ASR Africa, Mr Rabiu, on his visit to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in December 2022, announced a grant of N10 billion to the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies.

This grant, part of the security sector support grant, is aimed at providing support for security agencies in the country and the armed forces to effectively and efficiently fulfill their mandate to the Nigerian people.

Other beneficiaries include the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, State Security Services (SSS), Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

About ASR

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and the Chairman of BUA Group. Established in 2021, ASR Africa provides sustainable impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education, and social development within Africa.

