The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), have named two scientists, Umezuruike Opara and Richard Mkandawire, as the winners of the inaugural Afreximbank-FARA Research, Innovation and Competence in Agriculture (AFRICA) Awards.

According to a joint statement issued Monday by the organisers, the winners were announced and presented with their awards on the margins of the 2024 Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2024) and Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) held in Nassau, the Bahamas.

It said the AFRICA awards encompass three categories, which are the Africa Research Excellence Award, the Innovation-based Entrepreneurship Award, and the Impactful and Evidence-based Policies Award.

“The AFRICA awards selection process is overseen by an independent awards selection committee composed of globally recognised experts,” the statement said.

The organisers noted that the prestigious awards honour individuals, groups, or established organisations that have made outstanding contributions towards improving food and nutritional security, income generation, resilience and natural resource management in Africa through research, innovation, agripreneurship and policy advocacy in the food and agriculture domain.

ward recipients

The organisers said Mr Opara is the recipient of the Africa Research Excellence Award in recognition of his contribution to developing and validating a novel integrated value-chain approach to post-harvest research and innovation, one crop at a time.

“His work is acclaimed for reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing value addition, and connecting production to local, regional, and international African markets,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

It added that the Nigerian-born scientist was recognised for his contributions to building Africa’s capacity for research and innovation in post-harvest science and technology through cutting-edge research, new knowledge creation, and mentoring young, outstanding researchers.

Mr Opara is a distinguished Professor and holder of the South African Research Chair in Postharvest Technology at, the Faculty of AgriSciences, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Engineering degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a PhD from Massey University, New Zealand.

“Professor Opara has published extensively, is a highly cited researcher, and has received several other prestigious awards,” the organisers said.

Mr Mkandawire is the recipient of the Impactful and Evidence-based Policies Award for his foundational role in conceptualising CAADP and catalysing its domestication in African countries.

“CAADP is credited with elevating the attention and increasing the investments African countries are devoting to agriculture,” the statement said.

It said Mr Mkandawire, a well-read Professor, has consistently and vigorously advocated for policy processes that are inclusive and supported by evidence.

The organisers noted that he has catalysed very productive partnerships among policy analysts, policymakers, the private sector, knowledge institutions and other actors in the food and agriculture system.

These partnerships, according to the statement, have been instrumental in improving the policy environment needed to drive Africa’s agricultural transformation.

Mr Mkandawire holds a PhD in development studies and an MSc in agricultural extension from the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom, the award organisers said.

It added that he also holds an MA in Rural Sociology from the University of Missouri, USA, and has published extensively on agriculture development policy and related areas and has been honoured with several other notable awards.

Mr Mkandawire is the Africa Director, Alliance for African Partnership; Chair, Malawi National Planning Commission and formerly the Head of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) at NEPAD.

Comments

In his remarks, Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, said Africa’s vulnerability to climate shocks exacerbates its food insecurity concerns and heightens the urgency of structural transformation of its agricultural sector.

“It needs to boost efficiency and productivity, modernise its agriculture, and reclaim its rightful position as a net exporter of agricultural products. I applaud the winners of the Inaugural AFRICA Awards for the demonstrable and innovative impact they are delivering for agriculture,” Mr Oramah said. On his part, FARA’s Executive Director, Aggrey Agumya, said: “As leading African institutions, Afreximbank and FARA are proud to launch these eagerly awaited, innovation-driven awards that honour illustrious Africans who have been in the trenches shaping the future of the continent’s food and agriculture systems.”

He said the awards recognise outstanding contributions in research, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and policy, aligning with the goals of the African Union Agenda 2063—The Africa We Want.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

