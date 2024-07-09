Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expelled 175 students for various offences.
The development was announced in a statement by the Acting Director, University Relations, Saeedat Aliyu.
Mrs Aliyu said the expulsion followed the recommendations of the university’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) at its sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.
She said the students were expelled for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearms.
|
The statement reiterated the university’s zero tolerance for indiscipline, saying KWASU’s mission is to produce graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999