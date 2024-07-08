The Nigerian government on Monday said it is working towards resolving the issue of the recent petrol scarcity across the country.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday.

Last Thursday, long queues resurfaced at filling stations across Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as motorists struggled to purchase petrol.

The scarcity continued on Monday as Abuja residents and motorists continued to lament the hardship caused by the scarcity of petroleum products across the city.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), which imports nearly all the petrol that comes into Nigeria, had earlier said logistics challenges and flooding caused the fuel queues seen in the FCT and some parts of the country.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the NNPC Ltd, in a statement on Monday, explained that the adverse weather condition affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs and transportation of products to filling stations, disrupting station supply logistics.

In his statement, Mr Lokpobiri said the government is committed to restoring normal fuel supply as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: Senate constitutes committee to probe importation of adulterated fuel by NNPC

“Dear Nigerians, I understand the frustration many of you are feeling due to the fuel queues in cities such as Abuja. Recent flooding on the trucking route and unavoidable logistical challenges due to weather concerns have temporarily disrupted our distribution chain.

“I assure you that our dedicated team is working round the clock to resolve these issues. We are committed to restoring normal fuel supply as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“Together, we will overcome these challenges,” he said.

