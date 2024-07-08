The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said a total of 32,836 Nigerians who participated in the 2024 pilgrimage have been airlifted from Saudi Arabia.
The commission said the pilgrims were from 13 states as well as from the military.
It disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Spokesperson, Fatima Usara.
A total of 65,000 Nigerians participated in this year’s Hajj rituals while 13 of them died during the pilgrimage.
|
Mrs Usara said the number of those airlifted so far represents 64 per cent of the total pilgrims that participated in the pilgrimage from Nigeria.
“This represents 64 per cent of pilgrims that have been airlifted back to the country after 16 days, compared to arrival into the Kingdom in the first phase at 60.2 per cent when 30,599 pilgrims were transported by this time.
“This shows positive progress with 77 flights compared to 73 flights recorded during the first leg.
“States that have concluded airlift include Bauchi, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos, Borno, Ogun, Benue, Armed Forces, Kogi, Nasarawa, Edo, Yobe, Plateau, and Oyo.
“Slated to conclude airlift by Tuesday are Kano, and Ondo while FCT, Abuja will convey its last set of pilgrims today July 8. Ekiti will hopefully conclude its airlift by the 10th of this month.
“States that commenced airlift today being among the last batch to arrive the Kingdom are Adamawa, Gombe, while Jigawa, Katsina, and Taraba are about to start movement back to their destinations within the week,” she said.
READ ALSO: 2024 Hajj: Another Nigerian governor criticises NAHCONs operations, vows to lead campaign to scrap commission
Mrs Usara said NAHCON is working towards concluding the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims by the end of the week, marking the final stage of a seamless and successful hajj.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999