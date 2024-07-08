The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said a total of 32,836 Nigerians who participated in the 2024 pilgrimage have been airlifted from Saudi Arabia.

The commission said the pilgrims were from 13 states as well as from the military.

It disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Spokesperson, Fatima Usara.

A total of 65,000 Nigerians participated in this year’s Hajj rituals while 13 of them died during the pilgrimage.

Mrs Usara said the number of those airlifted so far represents 64 per cent of the total pilgrims that participated in the pilgrimage from Nigeria.

“This represents 64 per cent of pilgrims that have been airlifted back to the country after 16 days, compared to arrival into the Kingdom in the first phase at 60.2 per cent when 30,599 pilgrims were transported by this time.

“This shows positive progress with 77 flights compared to 73 flights recorded during the first leg.

“States that have concluded airlift include Bauchi, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos, Borno, Ogun, Benue, Armed Forces, Kogi, Nasarawa, Edo, Yobe, Plateau, and Oyo.

“Slated to conclude airlift by Tuesday are Kano, and Ondo while FCT, Abuja will convey its last set of pilgrims today July 8. Ekiti will hopefully conclude its airlift by the 10th of this month.

“States that commenced airlift today being among the last batch to arrive the Kingdom are Adamawa, Gombe, while Jigawa, Katsina, and Taraba are about to start movement back to their destinations within the week,” she said.

Mrs Usara said NAHCON is working towards concluding the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims by the end of the week, marking the final stage of a seamless and successful hajj.

