The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has explained the selection criteria for the 35-member track and field team that will represent the country at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Fri, 26 July – Sun, 11 August).

The clarification became necessary following some controversy surrounding the athlete selection process.

The selected list of athletes comprises 17 men and 18 women competing in various events, including the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, relays, and more.

Among them are established stars like World Record holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles) and 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume (long jump).

Notably, several athletes will be making their Olympic debut in Paris, including sprinters Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Tima Godbless, as well as field eventers Ruth Usoro and Chioma Onyekwere, and quarter-miler Chidi Okezie.

Selection controversy and clarification

These six athletes were denied the opportunity to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Games due to administrative issues having failed to undergo the mandatory number of out of competition doping tests at the time.

The selection process raised questions, with some athletes who didn’t participate in the national trials held in Benin City, Edo State appearing on the final list.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Additionally, the exclusion of the likes of Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke sparked discussions.

To address these concerns, the AFN released a statement through General Secretary Rita Mordi, outlining the official selection criteria.

World Athletics, the governing body for track and field, dictates two main qualification pathways: Reaching the qualification standard: Athletes must achieve a specific time or distance set by World Athletics for their chosen event. For example, the men’s 100m qualification standard is 10.00 seconds.

World ranking: Athletes can qualify based on their world ranking if it’s within a certain threshold (e.g., top 56).

Selection of Team Nigeria

In the case of sprinters Favour Ashe and Godson Oghenebrume, they achieved both criteria. They ran 9.94 seconds and 9.99 seconds respectively in the 100m, placing them 13th and 26th in the world rankings.

This automatically qualified them for both the individual 100m race and the 4x100m relay, as per World Athletics’ new relay team rules.

“Competitions at the Olympic Games are held under the auspices of each International Federation,” the AFN stated. “World Athletics stipulates two ways of qualifying for the Games. The first is by attaining the qualification standard,” they added.

Since these two athletes secured two relay team spots, the remaining three positions were filled by the top three finishers at the National Trials held in Benin City: Kayinsola Ajayi, Akintola Alaba and Itshekiri Usheoritshe.

Seye Ogunlewe, who placed 4th at the trials and currently ranks 68th globally, missed out on selection.

According to the AFN, Ashe and Oghenebrume did not compete in the trials because they were medically examined and exempted by the medical team of the competition and ratified by Professor Ken Anugweje, Chairman of the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission of the Federation.

Importance of transparency

The AFN stressed that all national trial results are submitted to World Athletics, and any discrepancies in the final team list can be investigated.

World Athletics has a strict safeguarding policy that prohibits discrimination, cheating, bias, bribery, and victimisation by member federations.

The AFN highlighted the importance of adhering to these regulations to avoid potential sanctions

“We have outstanding issues with them and cannot afford to be called to question on safeguarding issues,” the AFN concluded, restating their commitment to following World Athletics regulations.

FULL LIST

Men’s 100m: Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, Kayinsola Ajayi

Men’s 200m: Udodi Onwuzurike

Men’s 400m: Chidi Okezie, Samuel Ogazi

Men’s 800m Edose Ibadin

Men’s 400mH: Ezekiel Nathaniel

Men’s Javelin: Prosper Chinecherem

Men’s Shot Put: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Men’s 4x100m: Alaba Akintola, Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, Kayinsola Ajayi, Udodi Onwuzurike, Usheoritse Itesekiri

Men’s 4x400m: Chidi Okezie, Dubem Amene, Dubem Nwachukwu, Ifeanyi Ojeli, Samuel Ogazi

Women’s 100m: Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Tima Godbless

Women’s 200m: Favour Ofili

Women’s 400m: Ella Onojuvwevwo, Esther Elo Joseph

Women’s 100mH: Tobi Amusan

Women’s Long Jump: Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, Prestina Ochonogor

Women’s High Jump: Temitope Adesina

Women’s Hammer: Sade Olatoye

Women’s Discus: Ashley Anumba, Chioma Onyekwere, Obiageri Amaechi

Women’s 4x100m: Favour Ofili, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Olayinka Olajide, Rosemary Chukwuma, Tima Godbless

Mixed 4x400m: Ella Onojuvwevwo, Esther Elo Joseph, Israel Okon Sunday, Patience Okon-George, Omolara Ogunmakinju, Sikiru Adeyemi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

