Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Uba Sani’s government.

The leaders took the decision at the Umaru Yar’adua Event Hall, Kaduna, on Saturday.

The gathering commended Governor Sani’s efforts in rural development, youth and women empowerment, and the transformation his administration is making in the state

However, notable party leaders, including former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Mohammed Abdullahi, the former Chief of Staff to Mr El-Rufai, were absent.

But those who were there affirmed their support for Governor Sani’s government and their commitment to the unity and development of the state.

The attendees included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; former governor Ramalan Yero; and the North-west Chairperson of the APC, Datti Babawo.

Also at the event were the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman; former Deputy Governor James Magaji; serving and former state and federal lawmakers; and local government chairpersons.

Umar Farouq, a senior APC leader in Kaduna, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES after the event. He commended Governor Sani, saying the party is delighted with his leadership and the progress of the state

“Governor Sani has united the state, transcending the religious and ethnic divides. His leadership has brought everyone together under a shared vision, fostering a sense of inclusivity and harmony that was previously elusive. This remarkable achievement deserves recognition and praise,” he said.

On why some prominent party members were not in the gathering, Mr Farouq said, ” everyone was invited.

The relationship between Governor Sani and his predecessor, Mr El-Rufai, is strained.

The ongoing probe of the previous administration has intensified the conflict, splitting the party in Kaduna into two factions.

The party’s women leader, Maryam Mairusau, was suspended after she berated the governor for accusing his predecessor of burdening the state with debts form loans.

