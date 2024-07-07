The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will host its 36th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) Conference on 10 July 2024. This crucial event aims to assess the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures implemented during President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

According to a statement signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the forum builds upon the outcomes of the 30th ACSR held last July to set an agenda for the government. The 36th ACSR will scrutinise stakeholders, including the Federal Government and Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs), on the utilisation of the five policy briefs formulated during the previous conference.

These briefs outline targeted strategies for combating corruption in sectors such as the judiciary, presidency, Ministry of Justice, media, civil society organisations, and the National Assembly.

Mr Suraju highlighted significant restructuring within ACAs since the dissemination of these policy briefs in July 2023. These changes aim to bolster operational efficiency and fortify against external threats. However, broader implementation across other arms and stakeholders remains unimpressive, with persistent challenges in investigating and prosecuting high-profile corruption cases.

The forum will feature a keynote address by Femi Falana on “Assessing the Effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Measures under the Tinubu Administration: Progress, Challenges, and Future Directions.” This session will provide a critical platform for stakeholders to share insights on progress made, challenges encountered, and future strategies to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

By reviewing the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, the HEDA Resource Centre and UNODC aim to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country. The 36th ACSR forum underscores commitment to fostering these values through rigorous evaluation and strategic discussion.

