The Rwanda High Commission in Nigeria celebrated the 30th anniversary of its liberation, known as Kwibohora 30, on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the celebration marked a significant moment in Rwanda’s history, symbolising the end of genocide and the defeat of the oppressive regime that orchestrated it on 4 July 1994.

This year’s theme, “Rwanda’s Journey Continues”, signifies the ongoing efforts towards national reconciliation, justice, economic prosperity and social development.

While Rwanda has made remarkable progress in these areas, the journey towards building a prosperous and unified nation is still ongoing.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, reflected on the challenges Rwanda faced after gaining independence on 1 July 1962.

“While we acknowledge our independence day on July 1, Kwibohora, July 4 holds a deeper significance for Rwandans as it marks the day we reclaimed our nation, our dignity and our right to chart our own path.

“We honour the resilience of the Rwandan people and the bravery of the Rwandan Patriotic Army, highlighting their sacrifices in the struggle for freedom and peace.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We express gratitude to those who fought for Rwanda’s liberation and honoured the heroes who laid down their lives for a free and united Rwanda,” he said.

The ambassador also added that true liberation involves healing, reconciliation and rebuilding.

“Rwanda’s innovative approach to justice, including initiatives like the Gacaca courts and the “Ndi Umunyarwanda” programme, has played a crucial role in healing the wounds of the past and fostering national unity.

“Today, Rwanda stands stronger and more united than ever before. Significant progress has been made in reducing poverty, expanding access to healthcare and education, and empowering women.

“With an impressive annual economic growth rate of 7 per cent, Rwanda has emerged as a key investment destination in Africa.

“We want to invite individuals to #VisitRwanda through #RwandAir to explore the country’s natural beauty, diverse wildlife and vibrant culture.

“For investors, Rwanda offers a supportive business environment and a government committed to facilitating growth and development,” he added.

Furthermore, the ambassador acknowledged the valuable collaborations with nations like Nigeria that had contributed to Rwanda’s progress.

He expressed gratitude for the partnerships that had supported Rwanda’s development and emphasised the importance of strengthening those relationships for mutual benefit.

In his remarks, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, commended the people of Rwanda on their liberation, growth and achievements over the past three decades.

Mr Tuggar, who was represented by Safiu Olaniyan, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Rwanda and strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

NAN also reports that during the event, two lucky attendees won complimentary round-trip Economy and Business air tickets to Rwanda, adding a touch of excitement to the festivities.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

