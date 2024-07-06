The police in Anambra State south-east Nigeria have announced a ban on a planned Cult Day celebration in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the ban followed receipt of information that some suspected criminals were planning to carry out violence under the pretext of holding a ‘Cult Day celebration’ in the state on Sunday.

The police spokesperson described the planned event as “unholy” and “characterised by violence and bloodshed.”

He said the police authorities in the state have advised persons planning the event to desist immediately because such celebrations will not be allowed.

Mr Ikenga said the police will deal “decisively with anyone” holding such celebrations in the state.

“The command reiterates that such an event or any other related activities remain banned and shall not hesitate to invoke relevant laws especially the newly signed Anti-Cultism law of the state on anyone caught in such cult-related activities or any act capable of undermining security in the state,” he said.

Warning to hoteliers, proprietors of recreation centres

The spokesperson said the police in the state have warned hoteliers, proprietors of bars and recreation centres against allowing such celebration in their facilities or face the consequences.

“Also, parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act that could cause a breach of peace in the state,” he said.

