The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has presented 50 operational vehicles with communication gadgets to security agencies to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the territory.

Mr Wike, while handing over the vehicles to the agencies in Abuja on Friday, said the measure was to support security agencies with the needed logistics to enable them to combat crime in the FCT.

The FCT Police Command got 24 vehicles, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps eight, Advance Party/Security Monitoring, the FCT Administration six, and the State Security Services got five.

Also, the Guard Brigade of the Nigerian Army received three vehicles, while the Nigeria Air Force, 005, Abuja, Naval Unit, Nigerian Immigration Service, and National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency received one each.

“We are no longer talking about infrastructure; we are no longer talking about taking development to the Area Councils; we are now talking about a key factor, a key agenda in the renewed hope mantra, and that has to do with security.

“We are not just concentrating on infrastructure; we are not only concentrating on bringing development to the hinterland; we are also concentrating on providing security in order to protect lives and property,” the minister said.

He pointed out that one of President Bola Tinubu’s key priorities was the security of lives and property.

According to him, any leader who cannot secure the lives and properties of citizens has no business in governance.

“So, it is a priority for President Tinubu that Nigerians are secured and who are those that are responsible? It is the security agencies.

“For us as a government, it is not the responsibility of Mr President to go and identify where the criminals are; it is not my responsibility or the minister of state’s responsibility to go and engage criminals.

“It is our responsibility to provide the tools for the security agencies to confront these criminals and make sure we sleep with our two eyes closed.

“If we do not play this role, it will be difficult for our security agencies to be effective and to be able to carry out this function of securing lives and properties.”

He urged residents to support and pray for security agencies, who sometimes lose their lives in the line of duty.

The minister commended the security agencies for reducing the crime rate in FCT and promised continued support by providing the tools needed to work for the interest of residents.

He urged the security agencies to use the vehicles for the benefit of the society and not for private use.

“It is not for you to use as private vehicles because it is air-conditioned, then you use it to be carrying your wives, instead of the purpose it was meant for,” he said.

Earlier, the Director of State Security Services (SSS), Adamu Gwary, noted the rising concern on security in and around the FCT.

He said that the operational vehicles would empower and enhance the capacity of security agencies to fight crimes and criminality, respond promptly to distress situations and rise to the security challenges confronting the territory.

“However, crime prevention is the responsibility of all, and as such, all hands must remain on deck to ensure safety and security of all,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the security agencies, the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, FCT Command, thanked Mr Wike for the continued support of security agencies in FCT.

Mr Igweh, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kayode Ojakinwa, assured them that the security agencies would make the best use of the vehicles for the security of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had on 16 April donated 100 motorcycles to security agencies to combat crime in hard-to-reach communities.

(NAN)

