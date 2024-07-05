The FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday in Abuja expressed its shock over the death of its treasurer, Aisha Kadala.
In a statement jointly signed by its Chairperson, Osaretin Osadebamwen, and its Secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, the council said it had lost one of its finest officials.
According to the statement, Mrs Kadala died in the early hours of Friday after a protracted illness.
“Aisha Kadala was a staff of Aso Radio and Television and a Defence and Crime Correspondent until her death.
|
“Kadala’s death has sent shockwaves through the journalism community, with colleagues and friends describing her as a “great pillar” to the union, a “committed comrade” and a “strong motivator” to many journalists.
“She served in different leadership roles, including as chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Treasurer of the NUJ FCT Council until her death,” it stated.
According to the council, colleagues and friends will remember Mrs Kadala as a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile and a word of encouragement.
ALSO READ: NUJ tasks FG on journalists’ safety, cost of living, insecurity, others
“Kadala was a mother to all of us in the journalism community. Her demise has left a huge void in our hearts,” it stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her remains were on Friday committed to Mother Earth according to Islamic rites at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.
The NUJ FCT Council has called on all journalists to pray for the repose of her soul.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999