The FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday in Abuja expressed its shock over the death of its treasurer, Aisha Kadala.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairperson, Osaretin Osadebamwen, and its Secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, the council said it had lost one of its finest officials.

According to the statement, Mrs Kadala died in the early hours of Friday after a protracted illness.

“Aisha Kadala was a staff of Aso Radio and Television and a Defence and Crime Correspondent until her death.

“Kadala’s death has sent shockwaves through the journalism community, with colleagues and friends describing her as a “great pillar” to the union, a “committed comrade” and a “strong motivator” to many journalists.

“She served in different leadership roles, including as chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Treasurer of the NUJ FCT Council until her death,” it stated.

According to the council, colleagues and friends will remember Mrs Kadala as a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile and a word of encouragement.

“Kadala was a mother to all of us in the journalism community. Her demise has left a huge void in our hearts,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her remains were on Friday committed to Mother Earth according to Islamic rites at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

The NUJ FCT Council has called on all journalists to pray for the repose of her soul.

(NAN)

