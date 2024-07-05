The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Nigeria election, Peter Obi, has congratulated the United Kingdom Labour Party and their leader, Keir Starmer,, for recording a historic victory in Thursday’s election.
Reacting to the victory in his X handle on Friday, Mr Obi said he hopes the incoming prime minister will follow his campaign promises that made UK voters look his way.
“I sincerely congratulate Mr Keir Starmer and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday’s election.
“May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.
“I also hope that your government will promote stronger ties between the UK and Nigeria and help in deepening our democracy, especially during these challenging times. Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty and could greatly benefit from the support of the UK.
“Let us work together to build a brighter future commonwealth for all”.
Signed
Dr Yunusa Tanko
POMR SPOKESMAN
July 5, 2024
